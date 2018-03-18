I am a big Narendra Modi fan because of his success story: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is PM Narendra Modi's fan and thinks of him as a right role model.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut was in attendance at Rising India Summit. At the event, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor spoke about many topics like her Bollywood career, being a nationalist and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the report by PTI, Kangana Ranaut said, "As a youth, I want to see growth in my life. I have come to this conclusion that if India does not grow then I won't grow. I am an Indian and born an Indian. I have no other identity."

Kangana further shared the reactions she gets when she calls herself as a 'Nationalist'. "I said in some interview that I am a nationalist. People said 'oh you are that type of a person'. I was like 'what do you mean by that kind?' I personally feel that there is a confusion between these words."

She added, "Before all of this, I hadn't even heard of the term nationalism. The good thing is that at least the word has got out. That there is a word like nationalism. You can have a choice whether you want to believe in it or not."

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she is PM Narendra Modi's fan and thinks of him as a right role model.

The actor said, "I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Simran', which fared poorly at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', a film based on Rani Laxmibai's life.