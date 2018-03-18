The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

I am a big Narendra Modi fan because of his success story: Kangana Ranaut

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 4:29 pm IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is PM Narendra Modi's fan and thinks of him as a right role model.

Kangana Ranaut and Narendra Modi.
 Kangana Ranaut and Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut was in attendance at Rising India Summit. At the event, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor spoke about many topics like her Bollywood career, being a nationalist and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the report by PTI, Kangana Ranaut said, "As a youth, I want to see growth in my life. I have come to this conclusion that if India does not grow then I won't grow. I am an Indian and born an Indian. I have no other identity."

Kangana further shared the reactions she gets when she calls herself as a 'Nationalist'. "I said in some interview that I am a nationalist. People said 'oh you are that type of a person'. I was like 'what do you mean by that kind?' I personally feel that there is a confusion between these words."

She added, "Before all of this, I hadn't even heard of the term nationalism. The good thing is that at least the word has got out. That there is a word like nationalism. You can have a choice whether you want to believe in it or not."

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she is PM Narendra Modi's fan and thinks of him as a right role model.

The actor said, "I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Simran', which fared poorly at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', a film based on Rani Laxmibai's life.

Tags: kangana ranaut, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham