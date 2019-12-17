Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race; read details

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 10:32 am IST

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.
 Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

Los Angeles: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category.

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire "Parasite", "Pain and Glory" from Spain, "The Painted Bird" from Czech Republic, Estonia's "Truth and Justice", "Les Miserables" from France, "Those Who Remained" from Hungary, North Macedonia's "Honeyland", "Corpus Christi" from Poland, "Beanpole" from Russia and "Atlantica" from Senegal.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. With "Gully Boy's" exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001. "Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Tags: gully boy, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, oscar, 92nd academy awards, zoya akhtar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

John Cusack.

John Cusack condemns attack on students protesting against CAA

Payal Rohatgi.

Will approach higher court: Payal Rohatgi's lawyer

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash; see

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur.

Saif is a hands-on dad: Kareena Kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

2

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

3

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

4

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

5

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham