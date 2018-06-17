The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan in Race 3 affects business for Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 9:32 am IST

The film, which hit the theatres on June 15, is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films.

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.
 Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

New Delhi: 'Race 3' has emerged as the biggest opener of the year till now with Rs. 29.17 crore business on its day one on Indian box office.

This has affected the box office collection of other movies including Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Veere di Wedding' and John Abraham's 'Parmanu'.

Taran Adarsh, the film critic analysed the box office business for the movie, tweeting, "#VeereDiWedding has a strong Week 2... North India circuits have performed extremely well... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: 77.13 cr. India biz."

"#Parmanu maintains the grip in Week 3... Biz on weekdays in particular remained consistent... [Week 3] Fri 93 lakhs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 1.74 cr, Mon 77 lakhs, Tue 81 lakhs, Wed 64 lakhs, Thu 62 lakhs. Total: 58.86 cr. India biz."

 

The opening day collection of Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' has eclipsed the box office collection of other movies making the business slow.

'Race 3' is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise 'Race'. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan who played the lead in first two films.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the flick is directed by Remo D'souza.

The film, which hit the theatres on June 15, is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

