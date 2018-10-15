The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Alok Nath files Re 1 defamation suit against Vinta Nanda

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 4:36 pm IST

Nanda alleged that Alok Nath harassed her sexually, following which Nath was taken off the show and things continued.

Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
Mumbai: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation case on Saturday against Vinta Nanda, the writer and TV producer who recently alleged that Nath sexually harassed and raped her in the '90s.This comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement. According to a Times of India report, they will purportedly file a Re 1 defamation suit.

In the complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Nath and his wife sought a direction to the suburban Amboli police station to take cognisance of the letter sent by them in which they sought defamation proceedings against Nanda.

Also Read | Alok Nath responds to CINTAA, his wife moves court against Vinta Nanda

Nanda was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s. Nath played a lead role in the soap.

In her post, Nanda alleged that Alok Nath harassed her sexually, following which Nath was taken off the show and things continued.

Also Read | Renuka Shahane comes out in support of victims accusing Alok Nath

Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of sexual misconduct and shared their ordeals on social media.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri mentioned that Alok Nath’s behaviour is an open secret in the industry and added that he was even asked to leave from an aeroplane for the same reason.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

Tags: alok nath, vinta nanda

