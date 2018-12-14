The Asian Age | News

Gully Boy: Ranveer, Alia's film to have world premiere at Berlin Film Festival

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 11:37 am IST

The movie also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Verma, and is set to release in February next year.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen space with each other for in Gully Boy. The film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has been selected as part of Berlinale Special, a segment of the film festival which is dedicated to showcase current works of contemporary filmmakers, including films and documentaries.

Ranveer is super happy about the news. He tweeted, “Delighted!!! ‘Gully Boy’ has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww.”

The film will be screened at the Berlinale Special Gala segment of the film festival, the festival organisers said in a statement.

Gully Boy, which is said to be loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song "Mere Gully Mein".

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing titular role in the film. The cast of the film also includes actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Gully Boy is set for release on February 14, 2019.

