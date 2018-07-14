The Asian Age | News

Amid romance with Nick, 'mushy' Priyanka says she’d ‘totally love to get married’

Published : Jul 14, 2018, 9:51 am IST
The actress also reveals why you should not gift her chocolates and flowers and what she’d instead prefer.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai recently.
Los Angeles: As romance heats up between Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, the Indian star says she believes in the institution of marriage and will surely tie the knot at some point in her life.

The actor said getting married does not make a woman "smaller or bigger feminist".

"I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point," Chopra told ET online.

"And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married," she added.

The 35-year-old actor and the American singer sparked dating rumours after they were spotted spending the Memorial Day weekend together.

Jonas also flew down to India with Chopra and met her family during his week-long stay. The rumoured couple also posed happily for the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Chopra said a sweet romantic gesture is what makes her happy.

"I've been very lucky in that department. I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl."

She added, "I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy, something written down, a letter, a note. There was this one Valentine's Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. Do not ever get me chocolate and flowers."

Chopra calls herself a "super romantic" person.

"I'm super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody, making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing," she added.

Tags: priyanka chopra, nick jonas

