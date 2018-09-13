The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

2.0 teaser: Witness an epic showdown between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Helmed by Shankar, this sequel to blockbuster 'Enthiran' will hit screens on November 29, 2018.

2.0 poster.
Mumbai: The makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie, '2.0', have finally unveiled the teaser. '2.0', which brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shankar together for the first time, is a sequel of 2010 blockbuster film 'Enthiran' (released in Hindi as 'Robot').

Akshay Kumar, who reportedly plays a ‘Crow Man’ in the film, looks deliciously evil as antagonist where as a massive crow is also seen spelling trouble for the people. Be it his heavy-duty weapons or his massive battalion or action sequences, Chitti is the one to look out for this time as well.

With '2.0’ being a sequel having two big superstars and being touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema history, there’s no doubt this film will make cinegoers crazy upon its release.

Watch '2.0' Hindi teaser here:

Watch '2.0' Tamil teaser here:

Watch '2.0' Telugu teaser here:

S Shankar's '2.0' marks the South debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is slated to hit the theaters on November 29, 2018.

Tags: 2.0, akshay kumar, rajinikanth, amy jackson

