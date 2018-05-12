Big B and the state: President to watch 102 Not Out, megastar turns cop again

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’ has already been declared success with a success bash.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’ has already been declared success as the cast and crew recently threw a success bash.

The latest development happens to be that President Ram Nath Kovind will be watching the movie.

Director Umesh Shukla confirmed to Mid-Day, “It is a matter of great pride for any filmmaker for his film to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am curious to know the President’s views on the movie.”

“It will take place either tomorrow or on Monday, and will be attended by the President, along with his family, and the members of the parliament,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor said, “I would be more than happy to be a part of such great honour.”

Not only that, Big B is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time in a special film for Mumbai Police.

“Ali Abbas Zafar (the director of Sultan; 2016, and Tiger Zinda Hai; 2017) has helmed the project that will see senior Bachchan giving Mumbaikars a couple of important public safety messages,” an insider told Hindustan Times.

“The project has been conceptualised by Ali and his team. Chopra’s team has ensured that they take care of the entire production and make an effective film about public safety,” says the insider.

Ali confirmed saying, “This is our tribute to all the unsung everyday heroes, who protect Mumbai and keep us and our families safe. They sacrifice comforts of an easy life and work around the clock to keep our city safe m any harm. If, as izens, all of us remain rt, it will go a long way ensuring public safety. The film delivers this message to every mumbaikar. It was great working with Bachchan sir. Who better than the legend talking to people about their safety?”