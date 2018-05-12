The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Visitors win toss, elects to bowl
 LIVE !  :  Dinesh Karthik half century powered KKR to matchw inning total against KXIP. ((Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR: Dominant KKR thrash hosts by 31 runs
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Big B and the state: President to watch 102 Not Out, megastar turns cop again

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 12, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 6:16 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’ has already been declared success with a success bash.

Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’ has already been declared success as the cast and crew recently threw a success bash.

The latest development happens to be that President Ram Nath Kovind will be watching the movie.

Director Umesh Shukla confirmed to Mid-Day, “It is a matter of great pride for any filmmaker for his film to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am curious to know the President’s views on the movie.”

“It will take place either tomorrow or on Monday, and will be attended by the President, along with his family, and the members of the parliament,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor said, “I would be more than happy to be a part of such great honour.”

Not only that, Big B is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time in a special film for Mumbai Police.

“Ali Abbas Zafar (the director of Sultan; 2016, and Tiger Zinda Hai; 2017) has helmed the project that will see senior Bachchan giving Mumbaikars a couple of important public safety messages,” an insider told Hindustan Times.

“The project has been conceptualised by Ali and his team. Chopra’s team has ensured that they take care of the entire production and make an effective film about public safety,” says the insider.

Ali confirmed saying, “This is our tribute to all the unsung everyday heroes, who protect Mumbai and keep us and our families safe. They sacrifice comforts of an easy life and work around the clock to keep our city safe m any harm. If, as izens, all of us remain rt, it will go a long way ensuring public safety. The film delivers this message to every mumbaikar. It was great working with Bachchan sir. Who better than the legend talking to people about their safety?”

Tags: amitabh bachchan, 102 not out

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham