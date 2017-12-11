The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Zaira's accusations false, we demand justice for him: Arrested man's wife backs him

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 4:38 pm IST

After husband Vikas Sachdev's arrest for allegedly molesting the actress, his wife came out in defence of him.

Zaira Wasim.
 Zaira Wasim.

Mumbai: Following a harrowing experience on a Delhi to Mumbai flight, Zaira Wasim almost broke down talking about it on Instagram.

In the video, she claimed that her co-passenger molested her during their journey.

A businessman, identified as Vikas Sachdev, was arrested later on and booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Sachdev, however, told the police that the incident was unintentional, according to a report in mid-day.

He told police that he had gone to Delhi for a funeral and was tired in the process.

A friend of Vikas, Kuldeep Bhargava, also defended him. He told the tabloid, "Vikas was upset and tired because of the death. He'd told the airhostess not to disturb him or even serve him the meal; he'd just asked for a blanket to sleep. When the flight was about to land, the actress shouted at him and said 'this is not your lounge; put your leg down'. He apologised to her, and said it had happened inadvertently. He is innocent and doesn't have any past record either; the police can check."

Vikas's wife Divya also defended him and called Zaira’s allegations ‘false’ and demanded justice for him.

She said, “The actress is making false allegations against my husband. Ours is a love marriage; we have been together for the last 16 years. My husband is innocent.

"His uncle died in Delhi, because of which he was in a state of shock and reached home late. The next morning we woke up to this actress shouting about molestation onboard. My husband told me that he had been sleeping when his leg accidentally touched her hand; he apologised to her for that. My husband respects women.

"We always travel in business class but nothing like this has ever happened. Because of this incident, my entire family is disturbed. We want justice."

On Sunday, the actress in an Instagram live video broke down while sharing her harrowing experience on the flight.

She claimed that the man kept nudging his shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down her back and neck.

She said considering the dimmed lights, she couldn’t record a video and only managed to capture a picture of his legs placed on her armrest.

The actress was reportedly in tears when she landed at the airport and a woman police officer was sent to her hotel room to record her statement, following which Sachdev was arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufit and former CM Omar Abdullah were among those who demanded action against the accused.

Tags: zaira wasim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

2

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

3

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

4

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

5

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham