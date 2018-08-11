The Asian Age | News

Salman Khan begins second schedule of Bharat in 'lovely' Malta, see photo

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2018
Salman will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which had created immense excitement amongst the audience.

Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan has started shooting for the second schedule of upcoming film 'Bharat' in Malta. The actor praised the beautiful location in Europe by calling it a 'lovely country'.

The first schedule of the movie was wrapped up in Mumbai.

Salman took to his Instagram account to announce the beginning of the second schedule and wrote,"Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country."

 

‪Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country .‬

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

This movie is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and the recent 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the lead opposite the 'Dabangg' star.'Bharat' also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

