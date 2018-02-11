The Asian Age | News

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Padman' banned in Pakistan

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 10:43 am IST

The members of Punjab Film Censor Board also refused to watch the film saying it is based on a "taboo subject".

Akshay Kumar in 'Padman' poster.
 Akshay Kumar in 'Padman' poster.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar's 'Padman', which deals the issue of menstrual hygiene, has been banned in Pakistan.

The country's Federal Censor Board has refused to give its nod for the release of the R Balki-directed film, which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles.

"We can't allow our film distributors to import films which are against our traditions and culture," FCB member Ishaq Ahmed said.

The members of Punjab Film Censor Board also refused to watch the film saying it is based on a "taboo subject" and outrightly rejected any clearance certificate to it.

"We can't allow the screening of films on taboo subjects in our cinemas as it is not in our culture, society or even religion," a member said.

Well-known Pakistani filmmaker Syed Noor said that there was a need to speak to the local film distributors and exhibitors about the films they import from other countries.

"Not only this film 'Padman' but I think even 'Padmaavat' should not have been released in Pakistan as it portrays Muslims in a very negative light," Noor said.

