Watch: Akshay adorably obliges to Nitara's request for making faces on his birthday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 12:44 pm IST

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is on a roll at the box office, with his recent 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' setting several records.

Not just the career front, even on a personal level, the superstar has reached a milestone when he turned 50 on Saturday.

While Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, the best wish for the superstar, came from his wife Twinkle Khanna who posted a video of their daughter Nitara on the occasion.

In the video, most probably shot by Nitara, she is seen asking the birthday boy to make different kinds of faces like happy face, show her a laugh, sad face, crying face and ‘dancey face'.

The actor, who has been entertaining with his acting and expressions for over 20 years now, didn’t have too much trouble in expressing those emotions and looked too adorable.

Twinkle singled out the ‘dancey face’, calling it the best, and had the most amazing words to describe her husband like best friend, kindest man in the world, great dad and ‘all that hotness on top of it all.’

The couple is collaborating in the capacity of an actor-producer for the first time in their upcoming film ‘Padman.’

