The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

India’s #MeToo: Most ‘Sanskaari’ actor Alok Nath raped me, reveals 90s show producer

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 10:33 am IST

After Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and AIB’s comedians, another actor, who you’d never imagine, has been accused.

Alok Nath was seen in the blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ earlier this year.
 Alok Nath was seen in the blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ earlier this year.

The #MeToo movement has arrived in Indian with a bang, and it seems it's all set to make lives miserable for the ‘sexual predators.’

After Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor and AIB’s Utsav Chakraborty and Gursimran Khamba were accused of harassment, the latest in the line of fire is someone we probably wouldn’t imagine even in our wildest of dreams.

The man to play the most ‘Sanskaari’ (noble person with ideal morals) roles in Bollywood, Alok Nath, has been accused of sexual harassment of the worst kind.

As more and more women are coming up with their #MeToo incidents, Vinta Nanda, writer and producer of some of the top shows of ‘90s, most notable among them 'Tara', shared her horrifying story on Facebook.

Nanda, in a lengthy Facebook post, without naming Nath, but giving enough hints throughout, said the most ‘Sanskaari’ actor and TV actor of that decade, sexually violated her 20 years ago.

Detailing her ordeal, her post mentioned how she was invited for a party at his house, where her drink was spiked and after she left his house and could barely walk, he picked her up in his car and dropped her home. In her own words, she writes, “I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised.”

Her trauma didn’t end there as Nanda also revealed why it took her two decades to come out with her story.

After the incident, she was going through a tough period professionally and was writing and directing another show when Nath again managed to join the cast of the serial. He 'created an environment’ to make her ‘feel threatened’, following which she asked the makers to release her from the direction duties but she continued to write. Expressing regret for the need for job and money then, she also wrote, “While I was working on this new series, he asked me to come to his house again and I went to allow him to violate me.”

Before detailing these instances, Nanda also revealed that during the shoot of ‘Tara’, Alok Nath was ‘alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious’ and sexually harassed his co-star and lead actress, Navneet Nishan who even slapped him for ‘feeling her up.’

After being humiliated by the CEO of a channel who pulled down four of her shows, Nanda’s life took a turn for the worse after the aforementioned incident. She underwent a nervous breakdown and revealed how channels and sets started to ‘freak her out’, detailing how she would break down while pitching ideas to channels. She resorted to alcohol and drugs and that made it worse. But 10 years after the incident and with the help of friends and social media, Nanda’s life is back on track today.

Revealing her reason for coming out, she concluded her post, “I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years. I shout out to each one of you who have suffered at the hands of predators to come out and say it aloud.  Don’t hold yourselves back. This is a moment for change so your silence will only hold barriers to its evolution. Speak out.  Shout out from the top of the roof.”

We appreciate Vinta Nanda’s courage and hope this fight doesn’t end here and names and shames more such assaulters.

Tags: alok nath

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhrajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham