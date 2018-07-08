See photo: This is what Gauri Khan allowed Shah Rukh Khan after years!

SRK and Gauri Khan are known for giving serious couple goals for years.

Mumbai: The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his real life begum Gauri Khan are known for giving serious couple goals for years.

A recent example to this is the 52-year-old actor's latest selfie on Instagram with his wife.

"After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she's all heart!" the 'Raees' star wrote alongside.

Seems like it is one from the Khan family's European vacation.

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on December 21.