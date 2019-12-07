Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

Ranveer, Alia's 'Gully Boy' wins best feature film award at Asian Academy Creative award

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 3:24 pm IST

Mumbai: Gully Boy has turned out to be the cult classic film of the year 2019 and has been winning many accolades throughout the year. Recently, Zoya Akhtar's directorial won the Best Feature Film Award at Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Ecstatic, about the news Zoya Akhtar also has put the story on her social media and expressed gratitude. Not only that, but the social media handle of Excel Entertainment has also retweeted the news.

The film has also received a nomination for the 92nd Oscar academy awards. Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy which went ahead to create an immense buzz amongst the masses. The movie was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and received countless praises for the same, it also bagged the award of 'Best Film' in Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and will soon be released theatrically, in Japan.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt as his love interest brought to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby. The film is on the underground rap movement in India and was released on the 14th of February 2019.

