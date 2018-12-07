Mika Singh Dubai case: Indian ambassador Navdeep Suri claims officials working on it

A member of the singer's team yesterday informed that a girl had lodged a complaint against the former.

Not just singing, Mika Singh has also made appearances in films and reality show.

New Delhi: Indian Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday informed that his representatives are present at the police station in the UAE, where Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been detained for allegedly harassing a woman.

Suri informed that the concerned officials are working on the case.

"Our team is at the police station. We are working on it," Suri told ANI.

A member of the singer's team yesterday informed that a girl had lodged a complaint against the former. However, the questioning in the case is still underway.

The 'Subha Hone Na De' hitmaker had gone to Dubai to perform at a Bollywood event in the UAE.

Earlier this week, the 'Aaj Ki Party' singer took to his official Instagram account to share a video from Dubai. "Hey Dubai.. I'm in your city and it's the 1st time I'm here to attend the most popular awards the Masala Awards. See you tonight!" he wrote alongside the video.

This is not the first time that the 41-year-old singer has faced charges for inappropriate behaviour. He was also accused by Rakhi Sawant for forcibly kissing her in the past.