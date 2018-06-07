The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao raise mystery over Stree, unveil teaser

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 10:24 am IST

The lead pair launched the first poster and teaser of the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik on Tuesday.

The poster of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree.’
  The poster of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree.’

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the first look of their upcoming horror film 'Stree'.

The teaser shows a semi-urban area where nobody can be seen, but a voice resonates in the background, asking a woman to come tomorrow.

Towards the end, the frame zooms out and a woman's feet appears hanging in the air.

The 'Newton' star took to Twitter and said "Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana." (I don't know much about Stree but everybody says that she is coming.)

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently prepping for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Baati Gul Meter Chaalu'.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' will hit theatres on August 31.

Tags: shraddha kapoor, stree movie, rajkummar rao
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

2

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

3

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

4

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

5

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham