Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao raise mystery over Stree, unveil teaser

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST
The lead pair launched the first poster and teaser of the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Bollywood stars Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the first look of their upcoming horror film 'Stree'.
The teaser shows a semi-urban area where nobody can be seen, but a voice resonates in the background, asking a woman to come tomorrow.
Towards the end, the frame zooms out and a woman's feet appears hanging in the air.
The 'Newton' star took to Twitter and said "Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana." (I don't know much about Stree but everybody says that she is coming.)
Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana@MaddockFilms #DineshVijan @ShraddhaKapoor #PankajTripathi @amarkaushik #RajAndDk @rajndk @krishdk pic.twitter.com/DQ1Q2PsnUu— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 6, 2018
Iss 31 August, Mard ko dard hoga. Stree aa rahi hai! #OStree31stAugKoAana@MaddockFilms #DineshVijan @RajkummarRao #PankajTripathi @amarkaushik #RajAndDk @rajndk @krishdk pic.twitter.com/DLt5u2J2xL— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 6, 2018
Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently prepping for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Baati Gul Meter Chaalu'.
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' will hit theatres on August 31.