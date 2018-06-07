Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao raise mystery over Stree, unveil teaser

The lead pair launched the first poster and teaser of the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik on Tuesday.

The poster of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree.’

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the first look of their upcoming horror film 'Stree'.

The teaser shows a semi-urban area where nobody can be seen, but a voice resonates in the background, asking a woman to come tomorrow.

Towards the end, the frame zooms out and a woman's feet appears hanging in the air.

The 'Newton' star took to Twitter and said "Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana." (I don't know much about Stree but everybody says that she is coming.)

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently prepping for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Baati Gul Meter Chaalu'.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' will hit theatres on August 31.