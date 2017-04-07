Live 64th National Awards: Akshay wins Best Actor for Rustom

Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' won a special mention and even the award for Best Hindi Film.

Mumbai: The 64th edition of the National Awards are being held today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and some popular films and stars across the country have been declared winners.

The 64th National Awards jury is headed by Priyadarshan.

Over 300 films vied for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and the winners will be announced today.

Here's the complete list:

Best Writing award is given to G Dhananjay. Uttar Pradesh is selected ‘Most Film Friendly State’, Special mention Award to Jharkand.

Special Mention to Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja.

Best Tamil movie: Joker.

Best Malayalam Movie: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Kannada Film: Reservation.

Best Hindi Movie: Neerja.

Best Special Effect Award: Shivaay

Jury Award: Mohanlal

Best Lyrics: Dharma Durai, Endha Pakkam.

Best Cinematography: 24 The movie

Best Singer (Male): Joker

Best Child Artist: Kunju Devam, Ardish Praveen and Shaj Pathak.

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom.

Best Action Director: Puli Murugan.