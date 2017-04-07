The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Live 64th National Awards: Akshay wins Best Actor for Rustom

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 12:28 pm IST

Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' won a special mention and even the award for Best Hindi Film.

Akshay Kumar in 'Rustom.'
 Akshay Kumar in 'Rustom.'

Mumbai: The 64th edition of the National Awards are being held today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and some popular films and stars across the country have been declared winners.

The 64th National Awards jury is headed by Priyadarshan.

Over 300 films vied for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and the winners will be announced today.

Here's the complete list:

Best Writing award is given to G Dhananjay. Uttar Pradesh is selected ‘Most Film Friendly State’, Special mention Award to Jharkand.

Special Mention to Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja.

Best Tamil movie: Joker.

Best Malayalam Movie: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Kannada Film: Reservation.

Best Hindi Movie: Neerja.

Best Special Effect Award: Shivaay

Jury Award: Mohanlal

Best Lyrics: Dharma Durai, Endha Pakkam.

Best Cinematography: 24 The movie

Best Singer (Male): Joker

Best Child Artist: Kunju Devam, Ardish Praveen and Shaj Pathak.

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom.

Best Action Director: Puli Murugan.

Tags: neerja, sonam kapoor, akshay kumar, national awards
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

2

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

3

China's Peking University buys campus space near Oxford

4

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

5

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham