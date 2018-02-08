The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:42 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  South Africa got the early breakthrough, removing Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Kohli ton powers India to 303
 LIVE !  :  India will look to take an unprecetended lead in the six-match ODI series on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Proteas reach 50
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Jeetendra accused of sexual abuse, lawyer terms charge as baseless

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 9:40 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 9:41 pm IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra has been accused of sexual abusing his cousin 47 years ago.

Jeetendra at an event.
 Jeetendra at an event.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra has been accused of sexual abusing his cousin 47 years ago, according to a complaint filed against him in  Himachal Pradesh.

The said cousin, according to a report in India Today, claims that Jeetendra abused her, who was just 18, at a time when Jeetendra was around 28, ten years older.

The incident happened 47 years back, when Jeetendra asked her father for permission to take her to a film shoot, where he allegedly sexually abused her.

However, Jeetendra’s lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee spoke to Pinkvilla, calling the claims baseless.

Rizwan said, "Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered."

He added, "Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda. Media is therefore adviced to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases."

Siddiquee concluded, "In any event, the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves."

According to the report, it took years for the victim to gather courage to file a complaint. This happened as a result of the #MeToo campaign, which encouraged the woman to take the step.

The cousin decided to file a police complaint after the demise of her parents, who, according to her would have been heartbroken, had they got to know about the sexual abuse by Jeetendra, their nephew.

Jeetendra, a Bollywood actor for almost 60 years now, is a producer and father of Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

Tags: jeetendra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham