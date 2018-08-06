The Asian Age | News

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut talks about stigma attached to mental health

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 8:24 pm IST

Kangana believes as a celebrity it is her responsibility to work towards breaking the stigma attached to mental health.

Kangana Ranaut.
 Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai: "Mental Hai Kya" star Kangana Ranaut believes as a celebrity it is her responsibility to work towards breaking the stigma attached to mental health.

When asked about her views on the way Hindi film industry treats the topicon-screen, Kangana told PTI, "I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. So, I thought we as influencers need to stand-up and break these notions and address this subject."

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, "Mental Hai Kya" is Kangana's second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao after "Queen". The actor is full of praise for her co-star, who has been enjoying a great run in Bollywood with back-to-back projects.

"He is a star today. He is a brilliant actor and a very hardworking co-star. I have seen his work and it was definitely a great experience," she said.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill. It will release on February 22.

Besides this, she will be seen in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", set to release of January 26, 2019.

"I believe in giving 100 per cent to all the movies I am associated with and I will continue to take up roles which appeal to me, and that will make a difference to the audience," said Kangana.

The actor, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Global Desi, women's wear brand by House of Anita Dongre, launched their Fall '18 collection 'Gypsy Heart' here last evening.

Talking about her personal sense of style, Kangana said she does not believe in following any particular trend.

"One way to look happy and feel confident is to be comfortable in what you are wearing. I wear what I like and what I feel I look good in. My style differs from being individualistic, fierce, to feminine, vintage and goddess-like.

Tags: kangana ranaut, mental hai kya

