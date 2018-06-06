After being trolled for controversial tweet, Raveena defends farmers' protest remark

The actress sparked a row with a tweet she deleted later, but has clarified she didn't mean arrest of farmers.

New Delhi: Bollywood star Raveena Tandon on Tuesday justified her stance on farmers' protests and said she never intended the arrest of agitating farmers.

The 43-year-old said she was misquoted as all she wanted was the arrest of the anti-social people who "are pretending to be farmers" and throwing the produce.

"I work for many ngo s and orgs for socia causes have tried to do my but, even worked with unicef on fieldwork,have seen little children malnourished and die of hunger,so could not bear the thought of food/produce /milk go waste,wherewas we could feed many (sic)," she tweeted.

I work for many ngo s and orgs for socia causes have tried to do my but, even worked with unicef on fieldwork,have seen little children malnourished and die of hunger,so could not bear the thought of food/produce /milk go waste,wherewas we could feed many. https://t.co/wx9P6qvMGT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 5, 2018

She further said some people deliberately took her tweets out of the context to suit their agenda.

"I have been saying that all along,but it suited some people to twist my words and make an issue. Please see all my tweets since years and more.i have always stood by the farmers.Voiced my concern over debts and suicide.but cannot sadly pick up every cause," she added.

I have been saying that all along,but it suited some people to twist my words and make an issue.Please see all my tweets since years and more.i have always stood by the farmers.Voiced my concern over debts and suicide.but cannot sadly pick up every cause. https://t.co/wx9P6qvMGT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 5, 2018

Thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday started a 10-day nationwide strike demanding waiver of loans, right price for their crops and implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

As a way of protesting, farmers in Punjab's Faridkot have stopped the supply of vegetable, fruits, and milk, while in Ludhiana's Samrala and in Maharashtra's Nagpur they had spilled milk on the road. Similar were the situations in other states too.

Reacting to the same - in a now-deleted tweet - Raveena condemned the act and said, "What a sad thing to happen . Terrible way to protest. Any harm to public property, transport or commodities, should be instantly arrested and jailed without bail."

The tweet, however, did not go down well with the Twitter users who started trolling the actor for her comment.