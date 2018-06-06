The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

After being trolled for controversial tweet, Raveena defends farmers' protest remark

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 9:43 am IST

The actress sparked a row with a tweet she deleted later, but has clarified she didn't mean arrest of farmers.

Ranveena Tandon was seen in ‘Maatr’ last year.
 Ranveena Tandon was seen in ‘Maatr’ last year.

New Delhi: Bollywood star Raveena Tandon on Tuesday justified her stance on farmers' protests and said she never intended the arrest of agitating farmers.

The 43-year-old said she was misquoted as all she wanted was the arrest of the anti-social people who "are pretending to be farmers" and throwing the produce.

"I work for many ngo s and orgs for socia causes have tried to do my but, even worked with unicef on fieldwork,have seen little children malnourished and die of hunger,so could not bear the thought of food/produce /milk go waste,wherewas we could feed many (sic)," she tweeted.

She further said some people deliberately took her tweets out of the context to suit their agenda.

"I have been saying that all along,but it suited some people to twist my words and make an issue. Please see all my tweets since years and more.i have always stood by the farmers.Voiced my concern over debts and suicide.but cannot sadly pick up every cause," she added.

Thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday started a 10-day nationwide strike demanding waiver of loans, right price for their crops and implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

As a way of protesting, farmers in Punjab's Faridkot have stopped the supply of vegetable, fruits, and milk, while in Ludhiana's Samrala and in Maharashtra's Nagpur they had spilled milk on the road. Similar were the situations in other states too.

Reacting to the same - in a now-deleted tweet - Raveena condemned the act and said, "What a sad thing to happen . Terrible way to protest. Any harm to public property, transport or commodities, should be instantly arrested and jailed without bail."

The tweet, however, did not go down well with the Twitter users who started trolling the actor for her comment.

Tags: raveena tandon, farmers protests
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

When Priyanka wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts, had career-threatening nose job

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham