Inside pics: Sonam and Anand are everyday phenomenal during their mehendi ceremony

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)
 Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

And the wedding has begun! Sonam Kapoor is getting her Mehendi done at her house with her beau Anand Ahuja.

The soon-to-be-married couple indulged in some PDA at the do and looked absolutely adorable, innocent too while doing that. See their pictures here:

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Soon enough, she posed with her childhood buddy Siddhanth Kapoor (son of Shakti Kapoor and brother to Shraddha Kapoor) and fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Kunal is close friends with Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, and so in one of the pictures, he could be seen having fun with them.

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, father Anil Kapoor could be seen in full glory while he was posing with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji for a photo.

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam truly might be the happiest bride as she did the happy dance with her hands full of mehendi. Here’s a snapshot of it:

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mehendi. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam will have a Sangeet on Monday tomorrow, followed by her wedding and reception on Tuesday.

