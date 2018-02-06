Akshay Kumar all set to screen PadMan for PM Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani?

Akshay Kumar hosted his upcoming movie ‘PadMan’s screening for Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani yesterday.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar hosted his upcoming movie ‘PadMan’s screening for Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani yesterday. Today, a day later, the actor will reportedly host a special screening of the film for Information and Broadcasting minister, Smriti Irani, and if his schedule permits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might also join the screening.

A source from the film's production unit revealed to Mid-Day, "Akshay met up with the PM yesterday. Today's screening has been arranged for a specific reason. After the screening, Akshay will stress on how the film's message needs to reach the larger population and will pitch the idea of making educational videos for Doordarshan."

Akshay is hosting the screening to also greenlit the project. Once the ministers give their nod, the team of ‘PadMan’ will make five short videos of two minutes each, confirmed the daily.

The original Padman Arunachalam Muruganantham is also reported to be there at the event, where he will supposedly raise the issue of GST and luxury tax levied on sanitary napkins, with the ministers. "Citing studies which prove that girls in villages drop out of school when they hit puberty, they will bat for napkins to be made available free of cost or at subsidised rates," concluded the source.