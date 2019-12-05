I am flattered: Hrithik Roshan reacts on becoming the sexiest man of the decade

The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world.

Mumbai: Millennial Superstar Hrithik Roshan has scored a dynamite double by being named as the sexiest Asian man in the world for 2019 and of the last decade. Topping the 16th edition of the world-famous list published annually by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper and being named hottest of the last 10 years rounds off a dream 2019 for the talented actor, which included an acclaimed performance in hit film Super 30 and headlining Bollywood’s biggest grossing movie of 2019, War.

The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world, the heat generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention, once again generated massive global interest. Millions from around the world voted and helped the list trend on Twitter in India, Pakistan and worldwide simultaneously.

“I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,” shared Hrithik Roshan.

The Award-winning Entertainment editor of the international daily, Asjad Nazir founded the list and annually compiles it, was full of praise for Hrithik Roshan, he describes him as the most talented star in Bollywood. “Hrithik is the most voted for the star since the list was founded 16 years ago and consistently shown there is more to him than the Greek God looks, and physique. That was perfectly illustrated in 2019 with two contrasting Bollywood blockbusters, his humility, being a devoted family man and the way he promoted wellbeing. When history is written he will be seen as the sexiest and most talented star of this generation,” said Asjad Nazir.