Happy Friendship Day: Live it up with your best friends just like our celebrities do

We love our friends, don't we? This bond does not require a special day to be celebrated, but there is no harm in dedicating one day to your 'partners in crime' just for the fun of it.

Observed on the first Sunday of August, Friendship Day celebrates each of your crazy moments spent with your besties.

Our B-Town celebs are no less when it comes to living it up to the spirit of friendship. Have a look at some popular and sacred friendships of the Jais and Veerus of Bollywood:

1. The Gossip Girls

The Kapoor and Arora sisters are known to be the best of friends from a very long time. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora are the real life 'Veeres' as these girls just can't get enough of each other. After all the girls who party together, stay together!

2. KJo and Kajol

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has a lot of good pals in the industry, but his most favourite is none other than his 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star, Kajol. But friendship is not always a bed of roses. The stars had a much-hyped rift about which Karan mentioned in his autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy', saying that he doesn't have a relationship with the actor anymore. But as they say, once a friend, always a friend. Soon after, the duo renewed their friendship as they are undoubtedly 'special' for each other. Aww!

3. The 'Gunday'

The 'Gunday' of tinsel town, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a brotherly bond with each other. Ranveer is also the maternal second cousin of actress Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer and Arjun have known each other before their Bollywood debuts. Recently, the stars had a blast at Sonam's wedding. On Ranveer's birthday Arjun took to his Instagram and wrote about his friend saying, "The yin to my yang the chalk to my cheese my brother from another mother- Ranveer Singh." Speaks a lot about the bond between the two hunks!

4. Sonam Kapoor and her BFFs

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is lucky enough to have two BFFs! Swara Bhasker and Sonam became the best of friends after their first movie together, 'Raanjhana' and the two share an amazing chemistry since then.

Jacqueline Fernandez is Sonam's another best friend and they surely make the hottest pair of BFFs in the industry! From adjusting each other dresses to posing for killer pictures, these divas have been with each other through thick and thin.

5. The actor-director duo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji have been the best of friends. From 'Wake Up Sid' to their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', the duo has come a long way, both personally and professionally. The two were last seen shooting for 'Brahmastra' along with acting legend Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Ayan have also worked together for blockbusters like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.

We suggest you to live it up with your best friends just like our celebrities do!

Happy Friendship Day!