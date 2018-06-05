World Environment Day: Varun, Kangana, Alia do their bit to beat plastic pollution

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST
On World Environment Day, influential people from Bollywood have pledged to work towards beating plastic pollution.
The initiative started with Dia Mirza, who switched to biodegradable sanitary napkin, and further challenged Alia Bhatt.
Tag, I’m it – thanks for tagging me @adriangrenier! I switched to biodegradable sanitary napkins when I realised they are made mostly of plastic!#BeatPlasticPollution with @UNEnvironment for #WorldEnvironmentDay! Hey @sahil_sangha @aliaa08 @JNJCares – Tag, you’re it! pic.twitter.com/gmi8prQERU— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 27, 2018
Alia took up the challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with steel, and soon after, Arjun Kapoor did the same.
#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018
It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018
Madhuri Dixit-Nene also supported the movement, and Sanjay Dutt simply sent out a quote which has an in-depth meaning.
We often feel what difference will our individual choices make, without realizing that real change always starts with small baby steps. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay Lets take responsibility for our actions which cause any form of pollution.— Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 5, 2018
Together lets #BeatPlasticPollution https://t.co/kpBN46Oufq
The Earth doesn't belong to us, we belong to the Earth!— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 5, 2018
Let's always remember that in all our actions. #BeatPlasticPollution #WorldEnviromentDay
Juhi Chawla switched from plastic to wooden toothbrush and challenged Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Jitesh Pillai, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
I hereby challenge, @SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @sachin_rt @KKRiders @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao @mrsfunnybones @jiteshpillaai @realpreityzinta @Varun_dvn @TheShilpaShetty @AnilKapoor @priyankachopra— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 4, 2018
I hope you complete the challenge & tag others too😇 #BeatPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/x1ZpdjwcWO
Out of them, Varun completed the challenge by supporting a clean-up drive in Juhu.
Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too had shown interest in the drive. Now she shared a cute photo of Misha watering plants, where she is totally in awe of her daughter.
To the Million who can see this post Even a pot of water won't boil just by looking at it; it needs that fire to make it simmer, boil and spill over till someone notices. Let's make a change, clean up our mess, and hear nature's call not to choke her more than she already is. Every year before the arrival of the monsoon, all the plastic that clogs the sea is thrown out by it. This makes it the best time to clean the beach and simultaneously the water. Let's do this together and clean up Juhu Beach. We owe it to our children who play in the sand, the teams that play their football and cricket matches on it, the walkers and the yogis, the dogs that roam enthusiastically and the birds that forage for their feed. Thank you all for all the suggestions you have sent in, people I should get in touch with, and your concerned responses as well. Let's spread the word! Calling all concerned citizens, organisations, individuals who can help and help me be a part of this too! 🙏🏻
Amitabh Bachchan and Randeep Hooda have participated in the drive in the past, but this time, Randeep only shared a tweet.
Distributing single use plastic bottles as india 🇮🇳 hosts the #WorldEnvironmentDay this year with emphasis on minimising single use plastic usage is not a great idea though 🙏 https://t.co/foKZ3cn4Bp— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 29, 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari surprisingly took up Dia’s challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with a glass one.
Dee!!!🌟😘😘 Thank you for taking up this wonderful initiative & for making sure we stay responsible always! 😊🤗— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 3, 2018
Nominating @DianaPenty, @sonamakapoor, @RajkummarRao & @ReallySwara. Hope you guys are up for a challenge! 😏☺️#BeatPlasticPollution#WorldEnvironmentDay@deespeak pic.twitter.com/D8PDkaM4tI
Kangana Ranaut however came out with a powerful gesture, by covering her head with a plastic bag, that indicates suffocation for mother earth.
"In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags. I'm joining #RallyForRivers & @UNEnvironment in the fight against plastic pollution"- #KanganaRanaut @sadhguru @ishafoundation #BeatPlasticPollution @rallyforrivers #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 #saveenvironment #savetheplanet #sadhguru #WorldEnvironmentDay
‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor Kartik Aaryan also took the initiative to plant more trees on this special occasion.