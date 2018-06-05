The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

World Environment Day: Varun, Kangana, Alia do their bit to beat plastic pollution

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 5:55 pm IST

On World Environment Day, influential people from Bollywood have pledged to work towards beating plastic pollution.

Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt.
As World Environment Day is here, influential people from Bollywood have pledged to work towards beating the plastic pollution for a better environment.

The initiative started with Dia Mirza, who switched to biodegradable sanitary napkin, and further challenged Alia Bhatt.

Alia took up the challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with steel, and soon after, Arjun Kapoor did the same.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene also supported the movement, and Sanjay Dutt simply sent out a quote which has an in-depth meaning.

Juhi Chawla switched from plastic to wooden toothbrush and challenged Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Jitesh Pillai, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Out of them, Varun completed the challenge by supporting a clean-up drive in Juhu.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too had shown interest in the drive. Now she shared a cute photo of Misha watering plants, where she is totally in awe of her daughter.

To the Million who can see this post Even a pot of water won't boil just by looking at it; it needs that fire to make it simmer, boil and spill over till someone notices. Let's make a change, clean up our mess, and hear nature's call not to choke her more than she already is. Every year before the arrival of the monsoon, all the plastic that clogs the sea is thrown out by it. This makes it the best time to clean the beach and simultaneously the water. Let's do this together and clean up Juhu Beach. We owe it to our children who play in the sand, the teams that play their football and cricket matches on it, the walkers and the yogis, the dogs that roam enthusiastically and the birds that forage for their feed. Thank you all for all the suggestions you have sent in, people I should get in touch with, and your concerned responses as well. Let's spread the word! Calling all concerned citizens, organisations, individuals who can help and help me be a part of this too! 🙏🏻

75k Likes, 598 Comments - Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Instagram: "To the Million who can see this post Even a pot of water won't boil just by looking at it; it..."

Mira's Instagram story

Amitabh Bachchan and Randeep Hooda have participated in the drive in the past, but this time, Randeep only shared a tweet.

Aditi Rao Hydari surprisingly took up Dia’s challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with a glass one.

Kangana Ranaut however came out with a powerful gesture, by covering her head with a plastic bag, that indicates suffocation for mother earth.

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor Kartik Aaryan also took the initiative to plant more trees on this special occasion.

Tags: world environment day 2018, varun dhawan, alia bhatt, kangana ranaut

