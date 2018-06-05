World Environment Day: Varun, Kangana, Alia do their bit to beat plastic pollution

On World Environment Day, influential people from Bollywood have pledged to work towards beating plastic pollution.

As World Environment Day is here, influential people from Bollywood have pledged to work towards beating the plastic pollution for a better environment.

The initiative started with Dia Mirza, who switched to biodegradable sanitary napkin, and further challenged Alia Bhatt.

Alia took up the challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with steel, and soon after, Arjun Kapoor did the same.

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I'm now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too! - Alia Bhatt

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I've replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It's convinient & environment friendly. Tagging Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. - Arjun Kapoor

Madhuri Dixit-Nene also supported the movement, and Sanjay Dutt simply sent out a quote which has an in-depth meaning.

We often feel what difference will our individual choices make, without realizing that real change always starts with small baby steps. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay Lets take responsibility for our actions which cause any form of pollution.

Together lets #BeatPlasticPollution - Madhuri Dixit

The Earth doesn't belong to us, we belong to the Earth!

Let's always remember that in all our actions. #BeatPlasticPollution #WorldEnviromentDay — Sanjay Dutt

Juhi Chawla switched from plastic to wooden toothbrush and challenged Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Jitesh Pillai, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Out of them, Varun completed the challenge by supporting a clean-up drive in Juhu.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too had shown interest in the drive. Now she shared a cute photo of Misha watering plants, where she is totally in awe of her daughter.

Amitabh Bachchan and Randeep Hooda have participated in the drive in the past, but this time, Randeep only shared a tweet.

Distributing single use plastic bottles as india hosts the #WorldEnvironmentDay this year with emphasis on minimising single use plastic usage is not a great idea though - Randeep Hooda

Aditi Rao Hydari surprisingly took up Dia’s challenge and replaced her plastic bottle with a glass one.

Kangana Ranaut however came out with a powerful gesture, by covering her head with a plastic bag, that indicates suffocation for mother earth.

"In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags. I'm joining #RallyForRivers & @UNEnvironment in the fight against plastic pollution"- Kangana Ranaut

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor Kartik Aaryan also took the initiative to plant more trees on this special occasion.