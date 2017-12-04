The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 04, 2017

Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood mourns Shashi Kapoor's death; Aamir, KJo, others express condolences

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 7:11 pm IST

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, who's been keeping unwell for quite a while, passed away on December 04.

Shashi Kapoor.
 Shashi Kapoor.

Mumbai: Yesteryear Bollywood superstar Shashi Kapoor passed away at 79 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor has been unwell for a while.

Bollywood celebrities have been expressing their condolences on Twitter.

Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014.

