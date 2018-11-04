Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors: Rajinikanth praises his '2.0' co-star

This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing the screen space together.

Mumbai: With the smashing trailer, the craze around Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s Sci-Fi thriller '2.0' has officially taken over the country. The trailer was unveiled at the grand event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the home territory of Rajinikanth and director Shankar. Superstar Rajinikanth was all praise for Akki at the trailer launch event.

“Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors. He had to put heavy makeup and lenses throughout but Akshay pulled it off without any complaints. His confidence never fails to entertain the audience. Hats off to him,” said the 67-year-old star said.

Thalaiva also mentioned how it took four hours for 'Khiladi' Kumar to get into the costumes.

Talking about the film, the megastar added, “It is a thriller, entertaining and has an important message for all the living creatures about how the modern quality is spoiling the whole universe.”

While talking about the film, director Shankar said, “Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest pillars of 2.0. He had to put heavy makeup and lenses throughout but Akshay pulled it off without any complaints.”

Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the movie and Rajinikanth will be seen saving the world from his wrath as Chitti, the robot 2.0. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing the screen space together.

Written and directed by S. Shankar and '2.0' is being produced in both Hindi and Tamil. The film also has Amy Jackson as in the female lead. The magnum opus is set to hit the cinemas on November 29, 2018.