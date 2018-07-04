Sanju: Thanks to popular demand, theatres in Dubai remain open 24 hours!

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' is doing wonderful business at the box-office.

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' has left not only the country in awe but garnered immense love from people around the world as well, especially Dubai.

The movie has won the hearts so much in Dubai that the theatres here will remain open for 24 hours due to high demand for the film.

The Official account of Filmfare shared a picture of lead-actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Director Rajkumar Hirani with a caption that read, "#Sanju is winning hearts all over the world! Theatres in Dubai remain open for 24 hours due to the high demand of shows for the film."

'Sanju' is a biopic based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, rocked the Box Office by earning a whopping Rs 120.06 crore on the opening weekend.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited biopic released on June 29.