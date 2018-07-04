Actress Sonali Bendre Behl has cancer, says will fight the disease head on

Irrfan Khan was recently diagnosed with a rare disease, for which he got treatment in United Kingdom.

While Bollywood was still expressing gratitude that Irrfan Khan has finally been treated after the attack of his rare disease, here comes another shocker for all!

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl has been diagnosed with a high grade cancer, for which she is receiving treatment in New York currently.

The official statement from Sonali Bendre Behl’s team read:

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.

I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”