Kareena, Saif and Taimur to head to London for 15 day long family vacation

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently riding high on the box-office success of her latest release 'Veere Di Wedding', is planning to head to a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The 'Udta Punjab' actor, who was super busy with the promotions, will head to London this week.

On the other hand, Saif is working extra to wrap up his next, Navdeep Singh's period drama, before they take off for a long vacation in London.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed, "Saif, Kareena and Taimur are taking off on a 15-day holiday to London this week. They will also be travelling through Europe during their vacation and Saif is shooting for 16-18 hours a day to complete the schedule before the family holiday."

Post their return, Saif will shoot for a promotional rap song with Honey Singh for the producer Nikkhil Advani's 'Bazaar'. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and late Vinod Mehra's son, Rohan.