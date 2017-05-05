Tubelight teaser: A war-torn region finds an innocent messiah in Salman Khan

Salman's character is reminiscent of that of Tom Hank’s in ‘Forrest Gump’.

Mumbai: While the nation is warming up to the phenomenonal Baahubali wave, Salman Khan, inarguably the biggest star in the country today, has come up with the teaser of his latest, and he's nothing less than extraordinary.

The eagerly anticipated teaser of Salman’s film ‘Tubelight’ has finally been released, much to the glee of his gazillion fans.

The teaser is every bit a Salman Khan fare, with his innocence and innocuous charm being utilised to the fullest.

The teaser reveals that Salman plays a slow-witted man-child, who is the love of the vicinity and populace he resides in and amongst, though we may add, one might be reminded of Tom Hank’s cult turn as the eponymous ‘Forrest Gump’.

The real-life brothers Sohail Khan and Salman play reel brothers in this film, once again. Sohail’s character is in the army, as is evident, fighting the Sino-Indian war of 1962, to the backdrop of which the film is set.

It might be an inference made too soon, but the film could very well be a layman's perspective of the infamous war, made quirkier by getting its protagonist to be a childman.

The cinematography of the film, admittedly, is striking and appropriate.

Salman, who has earlier portrayed the role of a mentally unstable person in ‘Kyon Ki’, seems to have evolved as an actor, if one is to go by the teaser.

Incidentally, Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ also dealt with a fictionalised episode from a period war environment.

With Salman being the heart of the film, the Kabir Khan directorial is bound to beat existing box office records, considering how their previous outing, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', a cult in its own right, fared.

Acknowledging how impactful the teaser is, we can barely wait for a full-fledged trailer.

Watch the teaser of the film here: