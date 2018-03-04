The Asian Age | News

Last goodbye: Sridevi’s ashes immersed in Rameswaram

Published : Mar 4, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Sridevi breathed her last on 24th February after ‘accidentally drowning’ in a bathtub.

 Late Sridevi in a thowback pic.

Mumbai: Sridevi has left many teary-eyed as she has finally bid goodbye to the world through her ashes which were immersed in Rameswaram on Saturday.

Cremated on Wednesday with honorary gunshots and wrapped in tricolour, her husband Boney Kapoor lit the pyre and was later joined by their daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Her ashes too were immersed in the presence of Boney, Janhvi and Khushi on Saturday, which also happened to be Janhvi’s birthday.

Like her mortal remains, Sridevi’s ashes were also brought by Boney Kapoor and family in a special aircraft.

Sridevi breathed her last on 24th February after ‘accidentally drowning’ in a bathtub while she was staying in Dubai post her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

