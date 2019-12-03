Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

Megastar Mammootty to visit Mumbai; read details

THE ASIAN AGE.
The three time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film 'Mamangam'.

Mumbai: The three time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film 'Mamangam'. The movie is a true story based on a festival called Mamangam where he will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks in the film.

The legendary actor Mammootty will be seen promoting the film alongside Director M Padmakumar, Producer Vennu Kunnappilly, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, (Young hero) Achuthan and adapted Screenplay Writer Shankar Ramakrishnan in Mumbai on 4th December 2019.

Mamangam: History of the brave is the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kavya Film Company presents Mammootty in Mamangam: History of the Brave. Produced by Venu Kunnapilly and directed by M Padmakumar, the film is set to hit the silver screen on 12th December 2019.

