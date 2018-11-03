The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's lethal battle is visually stunning

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

The makers have unveiled the trailer of our magnum opus ‘2.0’ starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson in lead.

Screengrabs from 2.0 trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/ Dharma Productions)
 Screengrabs from 2.0 trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/ Dharma Productions)

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is finally here. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing the screen space together. 2.0 is touted to be the costliest Indian film ever made.

The latest glimpse of 2.0 boasts of some stunning VFX on par with Hollywood standards. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the movie and Rajinikanth will be seen saving the world from his wrath as Chitti, the robot 2.0. The trailer shows Rajinikanth's Chitti and Kumar battling it out while causing mayhem across the city. While Akshay is terrifying in his menacing avatar, Rajinikanth slaying in his character like he always does.

Sharing the trailer Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wrote, "The D-Day is here...It’s #2Point0TrailerDay! Wait no more, watch the #2Point0Trailer now"

Watch Hindi trailer here:

Watch Tamil trailer here:

Written and directed by S. Shankar and '2.0' is being produced in both Hindi and Tamil.  The sci-fi film Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Panday in pivotal roles. The music is given by music maestro A R Rahman that surely adds oomph to this magnum opus. The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018.

Tags: rajinikanth, akshay kumar, 2.0, amy jackson

MOST POPULAR

1

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

2

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

3

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

4

These bricks are made using human urine

5

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham