The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Will continue to cooperate with police, says Arbaaz Khan over betting case

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 8:30 am IST

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation today, confessed that he had placed bets on certain IPL matches.

Arbaaz Khan.
 Arbaaz Khan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday said he would continue to cooperate with the police in the ongoing probe of an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case.

"My statement has been recorded. The police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them," the 50-year-old told media here.

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation today, confessed that he had placed bets on certain IPL matches in the previous edition of the tournament, and incurred losses worth Rs 2.75 crore from the same, as per sources.

Brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz was summoned on Friday by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, to join the investigation in the case.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe said six accused have been arrested, adding that action would be taken against the accused.

"Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan. His statement has been recorded and some new names have cropped up. Action will be taken against them," he said.

Tags: arbaaz khan

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham