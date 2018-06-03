Will continue to cooperate with police, says Arbaaz Khan over betting case

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation today, confessed that he had placed bets on certain IPL matches.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday said he would continue to cooperate with the police in the ongoing probe of an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case.

"My statement has been recorded. The police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them," the 50-year-old told media here.

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation today, confessed that he had placed bets on certain IPL matches in the previous edition of the tournament, and incurred losses worth Rs 2.75 crore from the same, as per sources.

Brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz was summoned on Friday by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, to join the investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe said six accused have been arrested, adding that action would be taken against the accused.

"Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan. His statement has been recorded and some new names have cropped up. Action will be taken against them," he said.