The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:49 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

3 Khans for another Khan: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to promote Irrfan’s Blackmail

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 8:03 pm IST

Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail' also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya.

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan at a show; Irrfan Khan in a still from 'Blackmail'.
 Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan at a show; Irrfan Khan in a still from 'Blackmail'.

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan was super excited to promote his upcoming release ‘Blackmail’, but life had some other plans for him.

The actor got diagnosed with a rare disease named Neuroendocrine tumour, for which he is getting treated in UK.

His disease however might have done a miracle as it brought the 3 superstar Khans together.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan will watch the movie in a special screening and promote it by spreading the word.

It will be a rare occasion where the 3 Khans come together, and of course, it is set to create memories for their fans.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail' also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles.

Tags: blackmail, shah rukh khan, salman khan, aamir khan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

2

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

3

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

4

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

5

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham