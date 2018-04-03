3 Khans for another Khan: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to promote Irrfan’s Blackmail

Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail' also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya.

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan at a show; Irrfan Khan in a still from 'Blackmail'.

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan was super excited to promote his upcoming release ‘Blackmail’, but life had some other plans for him.

The actor got diagnosed with a rare disease named Neuroendocrine tumour, for which he is getting treated in UK.

His disease however might have done a miracle as it brought the 3 superstar Khans together.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan will watch the movie in a special screening and promote it by spreading the word.

It will be a rare occasion where the 3 Khans come together, and of course, it is set to create memories for their fans.

