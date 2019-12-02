Vikramaditya Motwane slams 'Kabir Singh' director for his take on Hyd murder case

Rape and murder of Hyderabad based 25-year-old veterinary doctor has indeed shaken the entire nation.

Mumbai: 'Udaan' director Vikramaditya Motwane has recently slammed 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his opinion over the brutal Hyderabad rape-murder case.

The 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy' director had written, "FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action."

Reacting to the same, Vikramaditya Motwane slammed Sandeep Reddy on Twitter. He wrote, "Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?"

Well, apart from the 'Lootera' director, singer Sona Mohapatra who is known for her outspoken nature wrote, "Would also help if you did your job better.Stop making films where you glorify sexist behaviour, misogyny & violence against women. Films like #KabirSingh aka #ArjunReddy where you ride on male toxicity for commercial gain. Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work?"

