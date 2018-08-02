Salman, Katrina look beautiful as Manish’s showstoppers, make us excited for Bharat

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ pair, who will next be seen in ‘Bharat’, scorched the ramp with their electrifying chemistry.

Mumbai: There’s not an iota of doubt left in audiences’ minds that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s pairing is one of the most loved in recent times.

After an affair more than a decade ago, their chemistry in movies and events have time and again made their fans wonder if they are just friends or more than that.

The pair’s recent appearance together as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s latest collection, Haute Couture 2018, might just make their admirers want them to be a couple again.

Sallu looked in a stylish black sherwani with fine embroidery and Kat looked graceful in a beige lehenga with floral work, cape and plunging neckline and together they were just perfect.

While Manish and Katrina are very close friends and the actress has sashayed down the ramp several times for him, it was Salman’s debut appearance for the designer.

It was the also first time Salman and Katrina walked together alone on the ramp after she was one of the many ladies like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others with him for a fashion show for his brand many years ago.

This ramp walk couldn’t have come at a better time as they are all set to collaborate on screen again in ‘Bharat’ after Katrina replaced Priyanka, who walked out of the film.

‘The Tiger Zinda Hai’ pair will kick off shooting next month, and their classy traditional avatars make us all the more excited.