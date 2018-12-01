The Asian Age | News

Nickyanka wedding: Nick performed at sangeet, Chopra family enacted the love story

Reportedly Priyanka’s family gave a performance – an act through dance which showcased NickYanka's love story.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.

While we were still getting over the DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka’s wedding rituals have now begun, with a sangeet ceremony held last night.

Meanwhile it is also believed that the videshi groom went a little Bollywood style for India’s and now his desi girl. Nick performed on 2018’s raging song Boom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and that wasn’t about it! He even tried to impress PeeCee a little more by grooving on her song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

It might also be true that Nick gave a live performance for his ladylove and bride-to-be Piggy Chops.

Going on till early morning, the theme for the sangeet was black, gold and silver. This will be followed by a friendly cricket match of Chopras vs Jonas family today.

Priyanka's friends including Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri joined everybody on the dance floor.

Among the attendees, Sabyasachi Mukerji, Anusha Dandekar, Mansi Scott, Mushtaq Sheikh and Mickey Contractor, among others are expected for D-day.

