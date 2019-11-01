Shahid Kapoor begins prep for 'Jersey' Hindi remake

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was the man behind camera in original feature starring Nani, will return to helm the Hindi version too.

New Delhi: After showing his mad-in-love side in 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor has begun preparations to turn into a cricketer for the upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey'.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was the man behind the camera in the original feature starring Nani, will return to helm the Hindi version too. It is set to open on August 28 next year, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/9TUcNTOWvf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

The upcoming remake will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift.

How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Shahid's last outing 'Kabir Singh' emerged as 2019's biggest hit despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.