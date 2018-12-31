The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 31, 2018 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty hits 10,900-mark

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2018, 11:55 am IST

The 30-share index rose 160.03 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 36,236.75.

The NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.20 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,910.10.
 The NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.20 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,910.10.

Mumbai: Continuing its winning streak for a fourth straight session on Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 150 points as investors maintained their bullish stance in early trade on positive cues from other Asian bourses.

Strengthening rupee also supported the upward move in the domestic stock market, dealers said. The domestic unit gained paise 19 to 69.76 against the US dollar in morning trade.

The 30-share index rose 160.03 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 36,236.75. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.20 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,910.10.

On Friday, the Sensex had rallied 269.44 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 36,076.72, while the broader NSE Nifty spurted 80.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 10,859.90.

Banking, Pharma, and IT stocks were the biggest gainers on bourses in early session. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.94 per cent up at USD 53.71 per barrel.

Top gainers include Axis Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Maruti, HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel and SBI. While NTPC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and ONGC were among the top losers.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 119.60 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,199.40 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.31 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.4 per cent, Kospi gained 0.62 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,062.40 in its previous session. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

2

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

3

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

4

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

5

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham