  Business   Market  29 Jun 2020  Fuel prices hiked after a day's pause; Petrol, diesel above Rs 80 in Delhi
Business, Market

Fuel prices hiked after a day’s pause; Petrol, diesel above Rs 80 in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2020, 11:19 am IST

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks. (ANI Photo)
  Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country on Monday, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Diesel price  scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre. There was no change in prices on Sunday.

 

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 87.14 per litre to Rs 87.19, while diesel was hiked to Rs 78.83 from Rs 78.71.

While the diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 in diesel.

