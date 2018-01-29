The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises by 338 points as IT, banking stocks gain

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

The 30-share index surged to all-time high of 36,410.60 in morning session while Nifty scaled record high of 11,161.

Major gainers were Maruti 3.89 per cent, TCS 2.86 per cent, Tata Steel 2.15 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.97 per cent, Infosys 1.96 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.95 per cent. (Photo: PTI)
 Major gainers were Maruti 3.89 per cent, TCS 2.86 per cent, Tata Steel 2.15 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.97 per cent, Infosys 1.96 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.95 per cent. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 338.90 points to 36,389.34 in late morning session on buying in banking, financial, IT and auto stocks ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey in Parliament. The broader Nifty was trading above 11,150-level.

The beginning of February series saw sustained buying led by IT, metal, auto, teck, bank, finance, consumer durables, energy and basic materials sectors. The 30-share index surged to all-time high of 36,410.60 in morning session while Nifty scaled record high of 11,161.

However, profit-booking in telecom, FMCG, Oil and Gas, healthcare and utilities segments pulled back the indices from record levels.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 338.90 points or 0.94 per cent at 36,389.34 1100 hrs. The broader Nifty was trading at 11,156.95, up by 87.30 points or 0.79 per cent.

Major gainers were Maruti 3.89 per cent, TCS 2.86 per cent, Tata Steel 2.15 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.97 per cent, Infosys 1.96 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.95 per cent.

Laggards included Dr Reddy 4.27 per cent, Bharti Airtel 2.75 per cent, ITC 1.50 per cent and ONGC 1.08 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 937.31 crore on net basis while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 965.67 crore last Thursday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets were mixed after several stocks gave up gains from upbeat openings that tracked Friday's rally on Wall Street. US stocks surged on Friday.

A reading of fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in slightly softer than expected but was viewed by investors as healthy enough to perceive that the economy is on firm footing.  

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

2

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

3

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

4

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

5

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy by taking groom's place

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham