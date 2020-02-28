Friday, Feb 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:03 AM IST

Business, Market

Dow Jones suffers biggest one-day drop since 2011

AP
Published : Feb 28, 2020, 6:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2020, 6:17 am IST

S&P 500 has now plunged 12 percent from the all-time high it set just a week ago

A screen is reflected in a trader’s eyes during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 27, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower, joining a sell-off in most global bourses on fears the coronavirus will grow into a significant international health crisis. (AFP)
 A screen is reflected in a trader’s eyes during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 27, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower, joining a sell-off in most global bourses on fears the coronavirus will grow into a significant international health crisis. (AFP)

New York: U.S. stock markets suffered their worst one-day drop since 2011 over growing anxieties that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points. The

The S&P 500 fell 137.63 points, or 4.4%, to 2,978.76. The Dow fell 1,190.95 points, or 4.4%, to 25,766.64. The Nasdaq dropped 414.29 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.48.

S&P 500 has now plunged 12 percent from the all-time high it set just a week ago.

In commodities trading Thursday, benchmark crude oil fell $1.64 to settle at $47.09 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped $1.25 to close at $52.18 a barrel.

 That puts the stock index in what market watchers call a “correction,'' which some analysts have said was long overdue in this bull market, the longest in history.

Stocks are now headed for their worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis.

The losses extended a slide that has wiped out the solid gains major indexes posted early this year. Investors came into 2020 feeling confident that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at low levels and the U.S.-China trade war posed less of a threat to company profits after the two sides reached a preliminary agreement in January. Even in the early days of the outbreak, markets took things in stride.

But over the past two weeks, a growing list of major companies issued warnings that profits could suffer as factory shutdowns across China disrupt supply chains and consumers there refrain from shopping. Travel to and from China is severely restricted, and shares of airlines, hotels and cruise operators have been punished in stock markets. As the virus spread beyond China, markets feared the economic issues in China could escalate globally.

One sign of that is the big decline in oil prices, which slumped on expectations that demand will trail off sharply.

“This is a market that's being driven completely by fear,'' said Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, with market movements following the classic characteristics of a fear trade: Stocks are down. Commodities are down, and bonds are up.

Bond prices soared again Thursday as investors fled to safe investments. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell as low as 1.246%, a record low, according to TradeWeb. When yields fall, it's a sign that investors are feeling less confident about the strength of the economy.

Stokes said the swoon reminded her of the market's reaction following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Eventually we're going to get to a place where this fear, it's something that we get used to living with, the same way we got used to living with the threat of living with terrorism,'' she said. “But right now, people don't know how or when we're going to get there, and what people do in that situation is to retrench."

The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is worrying governments with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.

Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam's holiest sites. Italy has become the center of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centers of that nation.

At their heart, stock prices rise and fall with the profits that companies make. And Wall Street's expectations for profit growth are sliding away. Apple and Microsoft, two of the world's biggest companies, have already said their sales this quarter will feel the economic effects of the virus.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said earnings for companies in the S&P 500 index might not grow at all this year, after predicting earlier that they would grow 5.5%. Strategist David Kostin also cut his growth forecast for earnings next year.

Besides a sharply weaker Chinese economy in the first quarter of this year, he sees lower demand for U.S. exporters, disruptions to supply chains and general uncertainty eating away at earnings growth.

Such cuts are even more impactful now because stocks are already trading at high levels relative to their earnings, raising the risk. Before the virus worries exploded, investors had been pushing stocks higher on expectations that strong profit growth was set to resume for companies after declining for most of 2019.

The S&P 500 recently traded at its most expensive level, relative to its expected earnings per share, since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2002, according to FactSet. If profit growth doesn't ramp up this year, that makes a highly priced stock market even more vulnerable.

Goldman Sach's Kostin predicted the S&P 500 could fall to 2,900 in the near term, which would be a nearly 7% drop from Wednesday's close, before rebounding to 3,400 by the end of the year.

The market's sharp drop this week partly reflects increasing fears among many economists that the U.S. and global economies could take a bigger hit from the coronavirus than they previously thought.

Earlier assumptions that the impact would largely be contained in China and would temporarily disrupt manufacturing supply chains have been overtaken by concerns that as the virus spreads, more people in numerous countries will stay home, either voluntarily or under quarantine. Vacations could be canceled, restaurant meals skipped, and fewer shopping trips taken.

"A global recession is likely if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are uncomfortably high and rising with infections surging in Italy and Korea," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

The market rout will also likely weaken Americans' confidence in the economy, analysts say, even among those who don't own shares. Such volatility can worry people about their own companies and job security. In addition, Americans that do own stocks feel less wealthy. Both of those trends can combine to discourage consumer spending and slow growth

Tags: dow jones, nasdaq, coronavirus, covid-19, stock markets, market panic, fear market

Latest From Business

Write-offs for banks stood at 0.2 per cent and for NBFC MFIs at 1.7 per cent.

Sharp rise in MFI delinquency rate in Assam in Q3

The government on February 1 had proposed to issue shares in LIC through an IPO to meet its highest ever disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, set in the Union budget for 2020-2021.

LIC IPO may get delayed, says Fitch Ratings

Following the FATF notice, some fund managers knocked on Sebi’s door overnight, raising concerns over validity of FPI registration done through the tax haven.

No ban on foreign investors from Mauritius, says Sebi

According to industry, IRDAI had found that indemnity cover was a service more than a product and did not want life insurers to sell them as their core competency is not providing health cover.

Life insurers can soon offer health insurance policy

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham