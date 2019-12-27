Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 150 points; Nifty near 12,200

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 9:57 am IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.14 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti and HDFC twins. (Photo: File)
 SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.14 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti and HDFC twins. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, SBI and HDFC twins amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.14 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, TCS was the top loser, shedding up to 0.68 per cent. Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 297.50 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 41,163.76. Similarly, the Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 504.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 120.46 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, domestic equities followed global stocks that rose on easing trade tension between the US and China.

Domestic market is expected to wait for cues from the budget, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.16 per cent to USD 68.03 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise to 71.25 against the US dollar in morning session.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The broader NSE Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55.

Sensex tanks 297 points on F&O expiry

The committee will be constituted for a period of 2 years and the term of each member will be for likewise.

GST Council to set up grievance redressal mechanism for taxpayers

Brent crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at USD 67.36 a barrel by 0155 GMT.

Oil rises, supported by trade deal, OPEC cuts

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 12.20 points or 0.10 per cent to 12,202.35. (Photo: File)

Sensex, Nifty turn volatile ahead of F&O expiry

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham