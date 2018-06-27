The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks 273 points on macro concerns, Nifty ends at 10,671.40

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore.

The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 273 points to close at a three-week low of 35,217.11 on Wednesday.
 The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 273 points to close at a three-week low of 35,217.11 on Wednesday.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 273 points to close at a three-week low of 35,217.11 on Wednesday while the Nifty finished below the 10,700-mark on widespread selling by investors rattled by higher crude prices and a weakening rupee.

The Indian currency hit one-and-a-half year lows against the US dollar intra-day amid persistent foreign capital outflows from emerging markets. The 30-share Sensex opened in the green and hit a high of 35,618.85, but soon turned weaker on heavy selling. It finally ended at 35,217.11, down 272.93 points, or 0.77 per cent. This is its lowest closing since June 6, when it had settled at 35,178.88.

The wider NSE Nifty touched a low of 10,652.40 before finishing lower by 97.75 points, or 0.91 per cent at 10,671.40. Sentiment took another hit after the Reserve Bank of India, in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) yesterday, said stress in the banking sector continues as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio rises further.

State-run lenders came under heavy selling pressure, with PNB, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India falling up to 6.61 per cent. The June month expiry in the derivatives segment tomorrow also forced investors to adopt a cautious stance.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 238.05 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Most Asian markets, led by China, ended lower as jitters over trade conflicts between the US and other major economies lingered.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, financial stability report, foreign portfolio investors
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham