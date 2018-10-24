The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex reclaims 34,000, bounces 444 points on easing crude price

PTI
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 10:13 am IST

The NSE Nifty was trading above the 10,250-mark, up about 130 points, or 1.28 per cent, at 10,276.65.

The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. (Photo: File)
 The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback by climbing over 444 points to trade above the 34,000-mark in opening trade Wednesday following fresh spell of buying by domestic investors, triggered by fall in global crude prices.

Besides, positive leads from most other Asian markets also fuelled the uptrend. The 30-share Sensex climbed 444.39 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 34,291.62 with all the sectoral indices led by realty and oil and gas trading in the positive zone, by rising up to 2.11 per cent.

The gauge had plummeted over 1,315 points in the previous four straight sessions. The NSE Nifty was trading above the 10,250-mark, up about 130 points, or 1.28 per cent, at 10,276.65.

The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. The wide-based Nifty was trading at 10,216.75, higher by 69.95 points or 0.69 per cent at 0955 hrs. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 42 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market after global crude prices eased.

Brokers said besides rupee recovery, unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) coupled with covering-up of short positions by speculators too supported the rebound.

In the Sensex pack, prominent gainers were Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, M&M, SBI, HDFC Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta Ltd, L&T, RIL, Axis Bank, ONGC, HUL, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.96 per cent.

Shares of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC remained strong and rose further by up to 3.07 per cent on falling global crude oil prices. Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to USD 76.24 barrel Tuesday.

The benchmark oil was trading at USD 76.79 barrel in early trade Wednesday. Stocks of Aviation companies - Spicejet, InterGlobe and Jet Airways - too fared better, gaining up to 3.35 per cent, supported by falling crude prices.

Meanwhile, DIIs made purchases worth a net of Rs 116.41 crore, while Foreign institutional investors (FIis) sold shares to the tune of Rs 340.35 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.22 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.97 per cent in their late morning deals. Japan's Nikkei up 0.58 per cent, while Taiwan gained 0.03 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.50 per cent in Tuesday’s trade.

Tags: sensex, nifty, market, bse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

2

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

3

Google News bug hogging mobile data

4

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

5

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham