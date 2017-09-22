The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex crashes 448 points at 31,922.44 on falling rupee

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 4:41 pm IST

The 30-share index stayed in negative zone for whole day and touched a low of 31,886.09.

Sensex crashed by 448 points on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sensex crashed by 448 points on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Stocks ended the week on a distinctly bearish note after the Sensex tanked 447 points -- the biggest fall in over nine months -- and the Nifty ended below the 10,000 level today as renewed geopolitical worries about North Korea rattled investors.

The rupee hit near six-month low against the dollar in day trade which dampened the sentiment further. The rupee fell to 65.15 per dollar (intra-day), its weakest level since April 5, on speculation of widening fiscal deficit amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and touched a low of 31,886.09 before settling at 31,922.44, down by 447.60 points, or 1.38 per cent -- its biggest single-day fall since November 15 last year. This is the weakest closing since September 11 when it had closed at 31,882.16.

The broader Nifty also succumbed to selling pressure and cracked below the 10,0000-mark to hit a low of 9,952.80 before ending at 9,964.40, down 157.50 points, or 1.56 per cent. On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex dropped by 350.17
points, or 1.08 per cent, its biggest fall since August 11.

The Nifty too ended lower by 121 points, or 1.19 per cent. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday promised "appropriate actions" at the "right time" to revive the slowdown-hit economy, which slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the April-June quarter.

Sentiment was in tatters after heavy losses in Asia with China's sovereign rating being downgraded by a second agency on fears over its ballooning debt. European markets opened lower on renewed geopolitical tensions after threat of
North Korea to conduct another hydrogen bomb test.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, benchmark index, capital market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

2

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

3

Youngster builds pillow fort in store, threatened with jail time

4

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

5

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham