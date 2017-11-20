The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty rise marginally; RIL, ONGC stocks gain

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

Reliance was the biggest contributor to gains on the NSE Nifty, closing nearly 1 per cent higher as oil prices dropped overnight.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05 per cent at 33,359.9 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.15 per cent higher at 10,298.75. (Photo: AP)
 The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05 per cent at 33,359.9 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.15 per cent higher at 10,298.75. (Photo: AP)

 Mumbai: Key indices Sensex and Nifty managed to close higher for the third straight session on Monday, led by realty, metal and power stocks.

The gains though were moderate.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher, but soon slipped on profit-taking, before settling up 17.10 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 33,359.90.

The index had risen 582.36 points in the last two sessions after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating.

The NSE 50-share after moving between 10,309.85 and 10,261.50 on alternate bouts of selling and buying, concluded up 15.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 10,298.75.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,466.94 crore and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought Rs 1,276.62 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, reliance industries limited (ril), oil and natural gas corp (ongc)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

2

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

3

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

4

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

5

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham